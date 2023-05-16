Current Klamath Community College student Vanessa Navarro receives a standing ovation during her speech about her life and the impact of student scholarships during the Hay Klamath: Back in the Saddle gala on Saturday, May 13.
Current Klamath Community College student Vanessa Navarro receives a standing ovation during her speech about her life and the impact of student scholarships during the Hay Klamath: Back in the Saddle gala on Saturday, May 13.
Kurt Liedtke/Klamath Community College
Klamath Community College President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez, right, honors KCC Foundation Chair Steve Tippin, who is moving to Oklahoma, during the Hay Klamath: Back in the Saddle Gala on Saturday, May 13.
Kurt Liedtke/Klamath Community College
Klamath Community College Executive Director of External Programs Charles “Chip” Massie announces raffle prize winners with the assistance of Miss City of Sunshine’s Teen Makina Start, Miss City of Sunshine McKenzie Simono, and Miss Klamath County Shelby Johnson during the Hay Klamath gala on Saturday, May 13.
Kurt Liedtke/Klamath Community College
The cast of “A Fistful of Spuds” gather on stage culminating their performance at the Hay Klamath: Back in the Saddle Gala on Saturday, May 13 — a fundraiser for student scholarships at Klamath Community College.
A lighthearted, western-themed shindig held Saturday, May 13, raised approximately $27,000 for student scholarships at Klamath Community College.
The “Hay Klamath: Back in the Saddle Gala” was a welcomed return to pre-COVID-19 days for an annual fundraiser organized by the KCC Foundation supporting student scholarships, which hadn’t been held in-person since 2019.
A catered dinner by Melissa’s Country Kitchen and an old-timey saloon hosted by Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse matched by the evening’s feature entertainment: the world premiere of an original play titled “A Fistful of Spuds.” The comedy-musical play themed around KCC was original work by veteran Klamath-area actor Dan Neubauer and KCC’s Director of Resource Development Peter Lawson, following a troupe of hapless cowboys out to hijack a shipment of potatoes.
The performance drew plenty of laughs from a sold-out audience inside KCC’s Building 4 Commons, a group that also gave generously toward the ultimate cause of the evening – to raise funds for students to pursue higher education aspirations.
An intermission included raffle drawings with assistance from Miss Klamath County Shelby Johnson, Miss City of Sunshine McKenzie Simono, and Miss City of Sunshine’s Teen Makina Start. Prizes included doghouses built by KCC Carpentry Apprenticeship students and a Running Y Ranch Resort golf and vacation package.
In addition to the play, the audience also heard from KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez, departing KCC Foundation Board Chair Steve Tippin, and current KCC student Vanessa Navarro. She detailed her long path from migrating to the U.S., to nearing graduation and her planned career ahead, thanks in part to the strong support of KCC programs and the community’s ongoing scholarship funding.
The evening’s fundraising efforts served as a launch for a new scholarship campaign, “Education Makes a Difference,” highlighting the importance of student scholarships in education and workforce training programs, and the return on investment to the community through a trained labor force.
For more information visit the “Education Makes a Difference” page at www.klamathcc.edu.