The Klamath Chorale spring performance of “What the World Needs Now” is set to hit the stage this weekend
Beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7 the Klamath Chorale plans "a seasonal tribute to love, music and the joys of springtime" at the Ross Ragland Theater, according to a press release. The show is directed by Robin J. Schwartz and accompanied by Bill “Slippery” Eaton.
According to the press release, the 80-voice, all-volunteer choral group will present a program of songs about love and other seasonal topics, all in unique large-scale arrangements, The program also includes special solos, duets and small ensembles.
Weekly rehearsals for the Chorale’s annual spring concert began in mid-January and additional rehearsals have been held in the several weeks leading up to the concert, the press release states.
“We are celebrating springtime with a concert of well-known pop songs, many of which are in unusual arrangements,” Schwartz said in the release. “It’s a concert of memorable choral music that can be enjoyed by all ages.”
According to the press release, the concert program includes many well-known songs, such as “What A Wonderful World,” “Good Vibrations,” “Unchained Melody,” “High Hopes,” “Make Someone Happy,” “I Wish You Love,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and, of course, “What The World Needs Now Is Love,” among many others.
The Klamath Chorale was formed in 1979 as the Klamath Symphonic Choir and has generally performed one or two concerts each year ever since, the press release states. It is the largest all-volunteer choir in the Klamath Basin and is made up of people who love to sing choral music.
For more information about the concert, which will be approximately two hours long, call Production Coordinator Charles Cossey at 541-884-8484.
The event co-sponsors are Harold/Sally Heaton, Don & Connie Mausshardt, Joan Staunton and Barbara Thom.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and military members, $10 for students and are free for children 12 and younger.
For more information, go to www.ragland.org. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or two hours before show time the day of any show.