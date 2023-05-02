The Klamath Chorale spring performance of “What the World Needs Now” is set to hit the stage this weekend

Beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7 the Klamath Chorale plans "a seasonal tribute to love, music and the joys of springtime" at the Ross Ragland Theater, according to a press release. The show is directed by Robin J. Schwartz and accompanied by Bill “Slippery” Eaton.

