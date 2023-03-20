Klamath Community College is seeking performers interested in auditioning for a play to be presented during the KCC Foundation’s “Hay Klamath — Back in the Saddle” Scholarship Roundup Gala.
An original play titled, “A Fistful of Spuds,” penned by KCC Foundation board member Dan Neubauer, will be the featured entertainment of the “Hay Klamath” gala, slated to be performed Saturday, May 13. The comedic play tells the story of Kate “Calamity” Chrystal (KCC) Oakley, who is striving to bring a band of infamous potato rustlers to justice.
Auditions will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23 in the Building 7 Conference Center on the KCC campus; and from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 25 in Building 4, Room 411 at KCC. Rehearsals will be held Tuesday and Thursday evenings starting in April.
Auditions are open to anyone 18 and older, and will include musical elements. Actors auditioning should prepare a 2- to 3-minute comedic monologue or family-friendly joke, and be ready to read prepared materials. Singers may also sing a song of their own choosing or be prepared to perform provided lyrics.
A total of 10 to 15 roles will be cast for the performance, along with the need for tech and stage crew to also assist.
The “Hay Klamath — Back in the Saddle” Scholarship Roundup marks the first in-person annual gala hosted by KCC Foundation since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. The catered dinner event serves as a public fundraiser to benefit scholarship programs for KCC students. Tickets for the event are $30, or sponsor a table for eight for $600.