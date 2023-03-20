Klamath Community College is seeking performers interested in auditioning for a play to be presented during the KCC Foundation’s “Hay Klamath — Back in the Saddle” Scholarship Roundup Gala.

An original play titled, “A Fistful of Spuds,” penned by KCC Foundation board member Dan Neubauer, will be the featured entertainment of the “Hay Klamath” gala, slated to be performed Saturday, May 13. The comedic play tells the story of Kate “Calamity” Chrystal (KCC) Oakley, who is striving to bring a band of infamous potato rustlers to justice.

Tags