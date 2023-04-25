The Ross Ragland Theater is hosting some of Jim and Hurricane’s Funniest Friends — Mario Hodge, Wendy Lewis and Mike Wally Walter — at the April Ragland Comedy Night.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, the show will be emceed by Jim Turner and Hurricane Andrew of Retro Room Records. This show, appropriate for ages 18 and older, will feature guest performances from comedians from all over the Pacific Northwest. This is also the final comedy night scheduled until July.
"Mario Hodge, born and raised in Oakland, Calif., stepped onto the stage in 2012 and has been performing stand up comedy ever since," a press release states. "He has his own brand of comedy which has made him a crowd favorite at every stage he performs. Wendy Lewis, a fellow Californian, started comedy in 2016 and hosts a ‘Comedy Burger Series’ as well as open mic nights weekly in Sacramento. She was inspired by the influential voices of her co-workers who urged her to try out the comedy scene with her non-stop joking at work. Mike Wally Walters has been in the comedy business for over 40 years, making people laugh since 1981. He has always learned and enjoyed working with other acts. His first time headlining was at an underground comedy show in Seattle with Greg Proops."
According to the press release, this show has comedy for any kind of humor. This is all made possible with the partnership of Retro Room Records.
This show is sponsored by The Running Y Resort and presented by Retro Room Records.
General admission tickets cost $20 while Vegas Box Seats go for $40. The Vegas Box Seats include a Meet and Greet with the Comedians in the Cultural Center from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. as well as two drink tickets per seat. Special lanyards and drink tickets can be picked up at the Meet and Greet event.