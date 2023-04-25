han-20220315_Comedy Nights_3.jpg

Two longtime friends Jim Turner, left, and Hurricane Andrew Dandy are set to host the April Ragland Comedy Night on Friday, April 28 at the Ross Ragland Theater.

 Herald & News file photo

The Ross Ragland Theater is hosting some of Jim and Hurricane’s Funniest Friends — Mario Hodge, Wendy Lewis and Mike Wally Walter — at the April Ragland Comedy Night.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, the show will be emceed by Jim Turner and Hurricane Andrew of Retro Room Records. This show, appropriate for ages 18 and older, will feature guest performances from comedians from all over the Pacific Northwest. This is also the final comedy night scheduled until July.

Tags