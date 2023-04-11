A new jewelry artist is now displaying her works at the Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift shop.
Nihala Tompkins lives in Klamath Falls.
According to a press release, “her detailed and professional use of all sizes of beads and gems are found in her high quality and unique jewelry pieces. They make great gifts and a great additions to your own jewelry.”
The press release states that Tompkins uses stone beads and cabochons, glass and crystal beads, silver, gold filled and stainless steel findings.
“Her jewelry she creates has no copies, keeping all of them unique. Her beaded necklaces and use of tiny beads is unlike any of our other artists,” the press release states. “She enjoys taking her time and making many exclusively special jewelries. She works with tiny beads, because she likes doing fine detail work and making it beautiful as well as one-of-a-kind art that she is proudly sells.”
The press release states that Tompkins has said she is inspired by the patterns and colors found in nature among trees, clouds and her garden.
To Tompkins, creating jewelry is “like planting a seed or idea and nurturing it to grow and bloom into a finished piece,” the press release states.
Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop is located in the Chiloquin Community Center. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays in the winter and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the summer.