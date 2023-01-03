These pieces will be on display through January at the Klamath Art Gallery.
The Klamath Art Gallery will be showing art pieces that are small in size made by gallery members for the new show “It’s The Little Things.”
This show begins with a free opening reception from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
Local artists, craftsmen, weavers, photographers and jewelry designers will show their one-of-a-kind products at the Klamath Art Gallery.
"It's The Little Things" is scheduled to remove up for viewing through Thursday, Jan. 29.
The Klamath Art Gallery is located at 120 Riverside Drive.
For additional information, call 541-883-1833, go to klamathartassociation.org or email klamathartassoc@aol.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.