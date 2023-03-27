This weekend is the time to show some love to the children of Klamath County while acknowledging Child Abuse Prevention Month.
From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Integral Youth Services (IYS) is hosting a day of play and silent auction fundraiser at Mike’s Fieldhouse for Love Our Children day.
According to a press release, “Love Our Children day is the kick off to Child Abuse Prevention Month happening all April long, and aims to celebrate youth and families as they engage with one another in a healthy and positive setting.”
According to the release, during the day of play, “youth and families are invited to come and enjoy an exciting day full of park and recreational activities including cornhole, soccer, large Jenga and other fun games. Partnering organizations will be present to talk with families about what activities are happening around Klamath that youth can get involved in this spring and upcoming summer.”
“We cannot wait to celebrate Love Our Children day with the community” IYS Development Director Taylor Hampton said in the release. “Seeing the youth and families having fun and playing together reminds us of why we do the work we do.”
In addition to the day of play, IYS will be hosting a silent auction, with partnering organization baskets, outdoor equipment, gift cards from local businesses, and more, the release states.
“The IYS Cookbook will also be for sale during the time of the event,” the release stated. “The event is free entry, and donations are encouraged. Concessions and food trucks will be available to participants during the event in front of Mike’s Fieldhouse and in the entrance area.”