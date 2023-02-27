han-20191227-lava beds 5.jpg

An individual petroglyph or pictograph at Lava Beds National Monument is shown in this photo from December 2019.

 Lee Juillerat

DORRIS, Calif. — A Klamath Tribal member will present his research on rock art this upcoming week.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, archaeologist Robert David will be the speaker for “Spirit Songs and Sacred Fire” at the Butte Valley Community Center in Dorris. The event is free.

