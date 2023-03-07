Southern Oregonians will be strapping on their tool belts this weekend and heading to the Klamath Basin Home & Outdoors Expo at Klamath County Fairgrounds.
This year marks the 46th annual expo event, running from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
Theresa Edwards, the executive officer of Klamath Basin Home Builders Association, said the expo will offer “a plethora of vendors this year,” including roofers, flooring specialists and even a gutter protection company from Ohio.
The annual expo has been growing in recent years, according to Edwards. With more than 3,000 people attending last year’s event, Edwards said she is hopeful to see upward of 5,000 this year.
Other venders such as locally-favored food trucks and boutique outlets also will be on site for the event.
Presentations are tentatively scheduled to take place over the course of the weekend and will include speakers from the main event sponsor, Coldwell Banker, as well as New York Life Foundation.
At 10 a.m. Saturday the expo has announced a special presentation from the Home Builders Association program Build My Future, where a Tiny Home built by local high school students will be donated to Project Homefront.
“We gathered all the local high school students, and we gave them the opportunity to work hands-on with the trade,” Edwards said.
The project brought trade experts together to work with high school students from around the county. Students paired up with plumbers and electricians, as well as with professionals in framing, concrete asphalt and welding, and managed to build the tiny home within 48 hours.
Entry to the expo is $4 per ticket at the door or $3 with the donation of a canned food item.