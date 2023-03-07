3-06 home and outdoor expo

Vendors setup for the annual Klamath Basin Home Builders Association Home and Outdoor Expo in 2020.

 Herald & News file photo

Southern Oregonians will be strapping on their tool belts this weekend and heading to the Klamath Basin Home & Outdoors Expo at Klamath County Fairgrounds.

This year marks the 46th annual expo event, running from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12.

