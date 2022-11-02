The Klamath Falls Downtown Association wants everyone to know that the holiday season begins this weekend.
“Our unofficial kickoff for the holiday shopping season is the day after Scarecrow Row. This year, our downtown business community has come together to provide some great opportunities to get a head start on your holiday shopping and support our community’s locally-owned small businesses at the same time,” said KFDA Executive Director Darin Rutledge.
The association’s website lists three holiday-themed events all of which begin Saturday, Nov. 5.
The first of the events, Quest for Holiday Cash, is presented by Ross Ragland Theater and coordinated by KFDA in conjunction with Enhanced Visitor Experience.
According to the association’s website, “The Quest for Holiday Cash is a new shopping experience in Downtown Klamath Falls.”
The way the experience works is then laid out in four steps:
• Download the Enhanced Visitor Experience app
• Find Downtown Klamath Falls and load the Quest for Holiday Cash tour
• Stop in at all participating businesses and get the answer to their Quest for Holiday Cash secret question
• Once participants have completed all answers, they are entered into a drawing for $1,000 cash
Participants are encouraged to spend money while at each of the participating businesses.