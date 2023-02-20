Modoc War Presentation

A crowd gathers at Canby’s Cross in the Lava Beds of Northern California in this photo from the 1920s. The history of the Modoc War will be discussed by a panel of historians Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Klamath County Museum.

The methods by which society remembers a 19th century war that claimed nearly 90 lives in the Upper Klamath Basin will be the topic addressed in a panel discussion scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls.

The event’s theme is “Perspectives on the Modoc War: Why It Still Matters.”

