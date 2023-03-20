Three films that recount events in the Modoc Indian War of 1872-73 will be shown beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls.
Admission will be free for the “Modoc War on Film” presentation that is sponsored by the Lava Beds National Monument and the Klamath County Museum, with support from the Klamath County Cultural Coalition.
“Nearly 90 lives were lost in the tragic conflict, with consequences that still reverberate in the community today, especially for the Modoc people,” said Klamath County Museum Director Todd Kepple. “As we mark 150 years since the events took place, these films will help people learn some of the complex factors that led up to the war.”
The films include the following:
• 1 p.m. — “The Modoc War,” a documentary produced by Oregon Public Broadcasting.
• 2:30 p.m. — “This Is Their Land,” a short film produced in 2022 at California State University, Northridge. The film includes Native American actors, with some dialogue in the Modoc language.
• 3 p.m. — “Modoc Nation — An Untold Story of Survival,” produced by the Modoc Nation of Oklahoma.
Each of the three films will be followed by brief question and answer sessions involving representatives of the production organizations.
Kami Horton, a native of Chiloquin and a producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting, will be present to discuss her documentary which premiered at the Ragland in 2011.
Also joining the event will be Michael O’Leary, writer and producer of “This is Their Land,” and Jessica Mullin, a member of the Modoc Nation Council.
The public is welcome to view any or all of the three films.
The film event is one in a series of events being offered this year in recognition of the 150th anniversary of the war.
The Lava Beds National Monument will host a remembrance event at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds.
The remembrance was scheduled for next month in recognition of the fact that April 1873 was a pivotal month during the war. After an attempt to negotiate an end to the conflict failed, the Army assaulted Captain Jack’s stronghold in the Lava Beds for a second time. While that attempt also failed, the Modocs left their defensive position in the Stronghold, and were eventually subdued.
“The event on April 15 will recognize that the trauma of 1872-73 is as much as an end as a beginning,” said Marc Blackburn, manager of visitor services at the Lava Beds National Monument. “The Modoc people are still here and making important contributions to the region.”