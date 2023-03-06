The Ross Ragland Theater is bringing The Queen’s Cartoonists to Klamath Falls this weekend.
Come down to the theater to see this jazzy classical cartoon inspired concert the whole family can sit back and enjoy starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10.
According to a press release, “The Queen’s Cartoonists play music from classic cartoons and contemporary animation. The performances are synchronized to video projections of the original films, and the band leads the audience through a world of virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, and comedy.”
The press release states that “Behind the project is a single question: Is it possible to create jazz and classical music in the 21st century that appeals to everyone? Even people who normally wouldn’t go to concerts? The Queen’s Cartoonists present a concert for everybody — regardless of age, gender or familiarity with the concert hall.”
“Tying this diverse concert together are comedic anecdotes involving the cartoons and their composers,” according to the press release. “The band is on a musical mission of equal parts performance, preservation and education. Expect the unexpected from repertoire that includes the Golden Age of animation, cult cartoon classics, modern animation, and elements of a musical circus! Since their inception in 2015, The Queen’s Cartoonists have brought their unique sound to performing arts centers in over 20 states, and have opened for the New York Philharmonic.”
The six members, all currently living in Queens, N.Y., are world-class professional musicians. The band has been featured in numerous major publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Chicago Tribune, Mashable and on NPR.
This show is sponsored by The Running Y Resort.
Tickets for adults cost $25, $22 for senior and military, $18 for students, and $10 for youth ages 12 and younger.
Go to the theater’s website at www.ragland.org to purchase tickets or learn more.
The box office is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or two hours before show time the day of any show.
