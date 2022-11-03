Sacred Heart Catholic Church will present “Music For An Autumn Evening,” a concert of piano and organ music, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 performed by pianist Suzanne Jensen Stewart and organist Maxim Dzul, who will be performing together for the first time. The concert is free and open to the public.

According to a press release, Dzul is the director of music and principal organist at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He joined the church as associate organist in 2020 and became principal organist and director of music in 2021.


