Sacred Heart Catholic Church will present “Music For An Autumn Evening,” a concert of piano and organ music, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 performed by pianist Suzanne Jensen Stewart and organist Maxim Dzul, who will be performing together for the first time. The concert is free and open to the public.
According to a press release, Dzul is the director of music and principal organist at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He joined the church as associate organist in 2020 and became principal organist and director of music in 2021.
“Dzul has studied both piano and organ for many years and has directed, accompanied and sung in choirs in the Bay Area and in Los Angeles,” the press release states. “He is currently studying geomatics at OIT with hopes of becoming a licensed land surveyor.”
The press release states that Stewart began playing piano at the age of 4 and has continued studying and playing ever since, performing frequently during the past decade as a soloist as well as an accompanist. She is also a talented vocalist and flautist.
“In addition, she has appeared onstage from time to time over the years, both at the Linkville and at the Ragland and she currently serves as accom-panist for the Ragland’s Rag Tag Children’s Choir,” the press release states.
Stewart will perform works by Frederic Chopin, her favorite composer, as well as music by Bach and Rachmaninoff. Dzul will perform works by Buxtehude, Bach and Mendelssohn.
According to the press release, “Sacred Heart has presented a series of free piano and organ concerts throughout the past five years that have become increasingly popular with local audiences that enjoy classical music.”