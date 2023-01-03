Ross Ragland Theater is partnering with Retro Room Records to bring three of Jim and Hurricane’s Funniest Friends to the January Ragland Comedy Night.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, this show meant for ages 18 and older, will offer up laugh-out-loud comedy with Jim Turner and Hurricane Andrew of Retro Room Records emceeing and with special guest performances by Anthony K, Key Lewis and Sam Bam.

