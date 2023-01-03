Ross Ragland Theater is partnering with Retro Room Records to bring three of Jim and Hurricane’s Funniest Friends to the January Ragland Comedy Night.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, this show meant for ages 18 and older, will offer up laugh-out-loud comedy with Jim Turner and Hurricane Andrew of Retro Room Records emceeing and with special guest performances by Anthony K, Key Lewis and Sam Bam.
This is the first show at the Ross Ragland Theater for 2023, and guests are in for a night of laughs at a reduced ticket price. General Admission is now only $20, and Vegas Box seats—which include drink vouchers and a meet and greet with the comedians—are now only $40.
These uprising Californian comedians have performed openers for well-known acts including Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Gabriel Iglesias. Featured on Comedy Central and in stand-up competitions throughout the state of California, this show is guaranteed laughter brought to you from some of the funniest people on the west coast, according to a press release.
This show is sponsored by The Running Y Resort and presented by Retro Room Records.
Vegas Box Seats include a Meet and Greet with the Comedians in the Cultural Center from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. as well as two drink tickets per seat. Special lanyards and drink tickets can be picked up at the Meet and Greet event.
Go to the theater’s website at www.ragland.org to purchase tickets to the show. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or two hours before show time the day of any show at 218 N. 7th St.