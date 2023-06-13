Musicians

The musicians set to perform in this Sunday’s concert are, from left, Maxim Dzul, Onalee Melton and Dan Crenshaw.

 submitted

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will present Music For A Midsummer’s Eve, a concert of classical music, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

According to a press release, the concert is free and open to the public and will feature a program of songs and arias along with works for organ.

