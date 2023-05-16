The Pregnancy Hope Center is offering to inspect car seats for free this weekend.
According to a flyer from the center, nearly 50 percent of car seats are installed incorrectly.
That's why, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20, certified car seat technicians will be on seat in the center's parking lot at 2421 Washburn Way to inspect and correct how car seats are installed.
The event is free and open to the public.
