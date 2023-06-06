ABOVE LEFT: Evonne Huwe-Ehenger is the artist of this painting which will be on display during the month of June at the Klamath Art Gallery. ABOVE RIGHT: This painting of flowers is one of many by Ralph McKune that is on display this month at the Klamath Art Gallery. BELOW LEFT: “Flowers of Hope” by Sue Graves is on display at the Klamath Art Gallery this month. BELOW RIGHT: This painting of a deer by Billie Hagerman is on display this month at the Klamath Art Gallery.
For the month of June, the Klamath Art Gallery plans to feature four artists.
According to a press release, Ralph McKune, Billie Hagerman, Evonne Huwe-Ehenger and Sue Graves will have art on display from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at the Klamath Art Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.