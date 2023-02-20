Prizes are awarded for Best Toga at a screening of “National Lampoon’s Animal House” at last year’s Klamath Independent Film Festival. The festival is currently accepting film submissions, with the event taking place Sept. 22-24 in Klamath Falls.
The festival, scheduled to take place Sept. 22-24 at the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls and simultaneously presented via livestream and on-demand, is entering its 11th year. Dubbed “the premiere Oregon-centric film festival,” KIFF is the only film festival that exclusively showcases independent films made-in-Oregon or by Oregon resident filmmakers, along with submissions from bordering California counties Siskiyou and Modoc.
Festival submissions are split into six categories based on geographic location as northern or southern Oregon, designated as either feature films (40 minutes or longer), shorts (fewer than 40 minutes), and Kindergarten-College student films. Student films should be no longer than 15 minutes. As with 2022’s festival, prize money totaling $5,000 will be divided among the six categories.
Any film completed by Jan. 1, 2022, or later and is made predominantly in Oregon or by an Oregon resident filmmaker is eligible to submit for consideration. Film selections for KIFF will be announced in mid-July. Continuing a popular tradition, award-winning films from the six categories will receive a one-of-a-kind art piece trophy custom carved by the Southern Cascade Woodcrafters Guild along with a cash prize.
The festival is a popular draw for filmmakers and film fans from across the Pacific Northwest to Klamath Falls for several days of films and social activities. Since 2020 due to the then COVID-19-related crowd restrictions, the festival has also been at the forefront of virtual festival structure, presenting KIFF in a hybrid format by livestreaming all on-stage activities and presenting every film along with an exclusive director Q&A on-demand for a limited time.
From major feature film productions to videos shot on cellphones by amateurs, films of all variety are accepted for festival consideration. KIFF is an all-genre film festival, themed solely around the celebration of filmmaking in Oregon. The festival combines film screenings — many of them world premieres — along with director interviews, panel discussions and social activities.
The festival has grown by leaps and bounds since its early days, established initially in 2013 one year after Klamath Film’s founding as little more than a means for members to showcase their own projects locally. The festival has grown in popularity and volume, now a three-day nationally recognized celebration of Oregon filmmaking.
“We are ecstatic about our 11th annual film festival this year,” said Cassidy Quistorff, Klamath Film director. “We have some big plans and couldn’t get any of this accomplished without our fabulous filmmakers, generous sponsors and grants, and hardworking board members and volunteers. The talent that Oregon filmmakers have is totally unmatched, and our goal is always for everyone and anyone to feel welcome and appreciated at KIFF.”
In recent years an opening night gala and street fair have been added to the schedule, along with a variety of social gatherings. In 2020 after the pandemic began KIFF gained further notoriety as the only film festival nationwide able to welcome an in-theater audience for over a year.
Last year’s festival celebrated more than 30 made-in-Oregon films, including a special anniversary screening of the iconic 1978 comedy “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” complete with on-stage toga danceoff, cast reunion and special appearance by Otis Day.
The festival is not only a tourism draw but has also proven to be a networking opportunity for filmmakers and creatives across Oregon. In recent years several films have even been created as a result of filmmakers meeting at KIFF, and several film productions from KIFF alumnus are in preproductions stages — some even slated to possibly be filmed in Klamath County.
Filmmakers may submit up to two films for KIFF at filmfreeway.com/klamathfilm. There is a $20 submission cost, but some waivers are available. Youth K-College film category submissions are free thanks to a scholarship partnership with Oregon Film. Filmmakers may submit their films from Feb. 1 through June 1.
Sponsors, volunteers and film screeners are being sought to help present the film festival. If interested, contact info@klamathfilm.org. For more information about the Klamath Independent Film Festival go to www.klamathfilm.org.