Prizes are awarded for Best Toga at a screening of “National Lampoon’s Animal House” at last year’s Klamath Independent Film Festival. The festival is currently accepting film submissions, with the event taking place Sept. 22-24 in Klamath Falls.

 Kurt Liedtke/Special to the Herald & News

Klamath Film, a non-profit 501©(3) organization that promotes filmmaking in the Klamath Basin, is now accepting film submissions for the annual Klamath Independent Film Festival (KIFF) through June 1 via FilmFreeway.

The festival, scheduled to take place Sept. 22-24 at the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls and simultaneously presented via livestream and on-demand, is entering its 11th year. Dubbed “the premiere Oregon-centric film festival,” KIFF is the only film festival that exclusively showcases independent films made-in-Oregon or by Oregon resident filmmakers, along with submissions from bordering California counties Siskiyou and Modoc.

