Divas3 — three female singers with powerhouse voices singing the biggest hits of divas in music history — are performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Ross Ragland Theater to bring holiday cheer.
Spanning four decades of chart-topping hits, Divas3 covers the 1960s through the 1990s with music by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA and many more.
Individual members of the group are known best for their starring roles in shows on the Las Vegas Strip and from TV’s “American Idol” (semi-finalist). As a group, Divas3 has headlined resorts and casinos throughout their hometown of Las Vegas, performing arts centers across the United States and luxury cruise ships worldwide. An enticing mix of pure class, personality and “goosebump-inducing vocals,” this vibrant act successfully finds the balance of honoring the iconic hits of the great pop divas without impersonation. Their exceptional vocal arrangements are highlighted by various accompaniment options, including full band (up to eight pieces), midsize rhythm combo, or professionally-recorded studio tracks.
Not only will this show include decades of well-known female singing classics, but it is also a great way to get into the Christmas spirit.
This show is sponsored by Elite Retreat, Discover Klamath and co-sponsored by Kate Marquez and Jean Pinniger.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and military, $18 for students, $10 for youth 12 and younger and $45 for Vegas Box Seats.
Go to the theater’s website at www.ragland.org to purchase tickets or learn more.
The box office is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or two hours before show time the day of any show.