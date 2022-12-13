Divas3 — three female singers with powerhouse voices singing the biggest hits of divas in music history — are performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Ross Ragland Theater to bring holiday cheer.

Spanning four decades of chart-topping hits, Divas3 covers the 1960s through the 1990s with music by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA and many more.


