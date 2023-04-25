Beginning in May, the Favell Museum’s year-round sales gallery featuring original, contemporary art by artists from across the West, will highlight one or more of its exhibiting artist each month.
According to a press release, the museum is known for its annual fall art show however many don’t know that the Favell offers a year-round gallery which includes landscape, plein-air, figure, still life and more in a variety of mediums.
According to the press release, now through the end of May, the museum’s featured artists include Randall Tillery from Sisters and Danae Bennett-Miller from Tumalo.
Bennett-Miller was born in Connecticut, the release states. Her love of sculpture and animals took her to the University of New Hampshire, where she earned her BFA. She received her MFA in sculpture from the University of Washington. She is a nationally recognized sculptor of western wildlife.
Bennett-Miller once said, the release states, “I’ve always felt most alive in the company of animals.” Her intensely stylized figures distill the essence of “wild.”
“In Danae’s renderings, outward appearances are shed and animals are stripped down to their spiritual skeletons,” the release states. “The result is western sculpture reinvented — raw, primal and profoundly alive. Danae’s sculptures have been privately commissioned by collectors in many states and by the cities of Bend and Sisters.”
From her studio on her ranch in Tumalo, the release states, she also makes monoprints using her own press. For more information about Bennett-Miller, go to www. danaemiller.com.
Tillery lived for many years in California Gold Country, the press release states. Today he lives in Sisters. His paintings capture the beauty of nature in a spiritual way.
“Randall paints in his studio and en plein air, feeling that the outdoors allows him to express the beauty of life and obtain the subtle values and temperature changes necessary to maintain freshness,” the release states. “His ability to capture the emotionally-charged beauty of the scenes he paints has not gone unnoticed. Randall is a member of Oil Painters of America and American Impressionist Society. He has been selected to exhibit in many prestigious shows throughout the country and has been featured in numerous publications including the book ‘Best of American Landscape Artists.’”