It has been 50 years since the Favell Museum opened its doors in Klamath Falls, and in celebration of this half-century anniversary, the museum is hosting its 10th annual juried art show and sale starting Saturday, Sept. 24.
From 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on the opening day of the showcase, the museum will offer some light appetizers and wine, finely paired with the company of prolific Western American author Rick Steber, who will be autographing copies of his works during the event.
This yearly tradition showcases works from artists from across Western America. Of the 32 artists featured this year, six are local to Klamath County.
One such artist is Judy Phearson, who has been a part of the Favell Museum since 1978.
Phearson met the founders of the museum, Gene and Winifred Favell, just six years after the couple started the museum. She has been involved ever since.
Phearson fondly recalls her exchanges with Gene Favell.
“When I met gene in ‘78, he told me he could’ve put that museum in Phoenix or San Francisco,” Phearson said, “but he put it here because he loved Klamath County.”
Throughout the past five decades, the Favell Museum has procured and presented the history of this area through its esteemed collections, including Native American artifacts which Gene Favell had collected himself since childhood.
In addition, the museum also houses the largest small firearms collection in North America, Phearson said.
“When they opened that museum, they thought that, along with the artifacts and the beadwork that he had collected, it needed another dimension, so they added the art.”
And so the annual art showcase was born. Phearson recalls the event gathering crowds of up to 450 art-lovers from throughout the Basin.
The Favell Museum has colored the community with the creativity of contemporary artists from across the West for decades. This year, the event will feature painters, sculptors and mixed media artists, some of whom have never been shown in Klamath before.
One new name on the list is Danae Bennett-Miller, “nationally recognized sculptor of western wildlife” according to Museum Director Janann Loetscher.
Also, among the local selection will be the works of Basin-born Ilene Gienger-Stanfield. Loetscher said that Gienger-Stanfield’s style is an “artistic exploration” that “starts with truth, then manipulates it.” Her paintings are robust and colorful, playing on the shapes of various shades and hues she sees within her subject matter.
Loetscher and Phearson are the muscle and backbone of the Favell Museum and its juried art show and sale. In 2001, when the museum nearly shut down and was set to be liquidated, Phearson and Loetscher got to work to save the historic foundation, calling on the Wentz Foundation to ask for their help.
“Gene told me something that has always stuck with me: ‘When it’s something you love, it’s easy to ask for the help,’” Phearson said.
Since then, the museum has operated as a non-profit foundation, run by a board of trustees, which includes both Loetscher and Phearson. This annual showcase actually doubles as a fundraising event, the biggest one of the year Loetscher said.
As both women said, “It’s a labor of love.”
Entry to the show, which will run from Saturday, Sept. 24 until Saturday, Nov. 5, is $10. A portion of the funds earned both from entrance fees and artwork sales goes to keeping this community landmark up and running.