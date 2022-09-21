It has been 50 years since the Favell Museum opened its doors in Klamath Falls, and in celebration of this half-century anniversary, the museum is hosting its 10th annual juried art show and sale starting Saturday, Sept. 24.

From 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on the opening day of the showcase, the museum will offer some light appetizers and wine, finely paired with the company of prolific Western American author Rick Steber, who will be autographing copies of his works during the event.

Tags