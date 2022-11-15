The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to enjoy.
During Thanksgiving Week (Nov. 21 to Nov. 25), the library's usual events for kids and teens are going on hiatus so the library can share some seasonal festivities:
• Monday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m.: Teen Craft Day! We’ve got a pretty deep supply of art supplies to make a cool project! For ages 12-18.
• Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 10:30 a.m.: Little Kids Fun Hour! Storytime, crafts and games for ages 2-5.
• Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.: Teen Game Day! Board games, card games, video games… whatever y’all are in the mood for! For ages 12-18.
• Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Tween Escape Room! No parents, no siblings, just environmental puzzles for ages 8-12.
• Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 10:30 a.m.: Kids Game Hour! We’ll have both board games and Wii games on hand for ages 6-12.
• Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m.: Teen Binge Watch! Let’s marathon some of our favorite shows! For ages 12-18.
• Thursday, Nov. 24: Library closed for Thanksgiving
Here’s what else we have going on for kiddos 12 and younger in November:
• Baby and Toddler Storytime – Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and games with your little ones. This event is aimed at newborns through about 3 years, but all are welcome.
• Tween Hangout Time – Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We’re carving out a space just for us! No parents, no siblings, just fun times for tweens ages 8-12.
• Drop-In Baby & Toddler Playtime – Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Spend some quality time with your little ones! We’ll provide stories and activities for you to enjoy at your own pace. Geared toward little ones 3 and under and their grownups.
• Pre-K Storytime – Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Build the skills to start kindergarten with stories, games, crafts and more! For ages 4 and 5.
• Wii Play – Saturday, Nov. 26th at 10:30 a.m. Play with the library’s collection of Nintendo Wii games! For ages 6-12.
• Kids Drop-In Crafts – Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by for a project to work on at your own pace. For ages 3 to 12.
Teen programming except for the Dungeons and Dragons groups (see below for details) are taking November off. See you next month!
• Dungeons & Dragons – Players meet Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evenings, depending on their playgroup. No roleplaying experience needed! New players can jump in any time, but demand for this event is extremely high and you may have to join a waitlist to get a spot at the table. Stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org for more information.
Children younger than 10 must attend library events with a parent or guardian.
For more information on any of these events, call 541-882-8894 or stop by the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.