The Downtown Klamath Falls Association wants everyone to know that the holiday season begins this weekend.
The association has three events planned, all of which begin Saturday, Nov. 5.
The first of the events, Quest for Holiday Cash, is presented by Ross Ragland Theater.
According to the association's website, "The Quest for Holiday Cash is a new shopping experience in Downtown Klamath Falls."
The way the experience works is then laid out in four steps:
• Download the Enhanced Visitor Experience app
• Find Downtown Klamath Falls and load the Quest for Holiday Cash tour
• Stop in at all participating businesses and get the answer to their Quest for Holiday Cash secret question
• Once participants have completed all answers, they are entered into a drawing for $1,000 cash
Participants are encouraged to spend money while at each of the participating businesses.
For more information, go to downtownklamathfalls.org/questforcash.html.
The Downtown Holiday First Look Retail is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
According to the association's website, participants are invited "to preview all our great products and services as we head into the holiday shopping season."
A map of participating business and more information is available at tinyurl.com/HN-First-Look.
Finally, the association is hosting Holiday First Look at Blonde Pineapple from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
According to the association's website, "The store will be decked out for all to see, B.S. Coffee Co. will be serving up drinks and treats and Pineapple Bucks are back."
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.