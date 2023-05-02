Spend some time with your mom this Mother’s Day at Benefit For The Basin’s second annual Dancing in Fashion.
“Mothers work so hard and sacrifice so much,” said event coordinator Amber Whiteley. “This is the perfect gift for mom.”
The event offers an afternoon tea party catered by Clarabelle’s Catering as well as an opportunity to take in the awe-inspiring and all-inclusive fashion of six local boutiques and to witness mesmerizing performance art from Carla’s Dance Studio, Klamath Dance and Exercise, and Rachel’s School of Dance.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Growler Guys Event Center. Dancing in Fashion tickets are available for purchase at Snow in August Boutique, Shelly Bees, Hanger Boutique, Comfort and Cardigans, Bloom and Flourish, and also at Blonde Pineapple.
According to the event’s Facebook page, only 200 tickets will be sold. Tickets cost $40 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger. Each ticket includes a door prize raffle ticket.
After observing first hand the financial hardships families endure so their children can participate in extracurricular activities, Whiteley said she wanted a way to both celebrate and help mothers and families.
“I remember when my two sons wanted to play Little League Baseball,” she recalled. “The $400 expense for the equipment and uniforms may as well have been $400,000.”
Noticing not much was available for children in the performing arts to receive financial assistance, Whiteley said she decided that Dancing in Fashion would be a way to earn scholarship funds for the arts.
“Everyone involved with Dancing in Fashion wants to be a community for those who might not have one,” Whiteley said.
Last year’s Mother’s Day event raised upward of $6,000. Whiteley said they are hoping to beat that amount this year.
“Dancing in Fashion is all about mothers, family, community and fun,” she said.
