Crosspoint Christian School is bringing Christmas cheer to the Ross Ragland Theater with multiple shows this weekend
During the shows — at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 — the stage will be filled with talent ranging from elementary singers to adults around the basin.
Community musicians of all ages are scheduled to perform heartwarming holiday classics the whole family will enjoy, according to a press release.
Guest soloists come from the Portland Gospel sensations Timothy Greenidge, Courtney Temple and Undaunted: A ladies trio featuring Deborah Greenidge, Georgene Rice and Gerutha Greenidge.
“From the outset of the creation of the Klamath Falls Singing Christmas Tree in 2017, the show was meant to draw the community together in celebration of the peace, joy, hope and love the season brings,” said Katie Harman Ebner, the founder and creative director of the Klamath Falls Singing Christmas Tree. “This year’s show is particularly poignant because of our return post-pandemic. Seeing our talented community members draw together once more in song, alongside our incredible guest artists, is both heartwarming and inspiring — exactly what we want the audience to feel during and after the show.”
This year’s theme is “The Brightest Light of All” where the audience follows the story of warring neighbors in an attention-grabbing lights & decor battle, to see how they find harmony.
This is the last Ragland’s Classical Series of 2022. General admission tickets start at $15, while seniors and military members can buy tickets for $13 and students tickets are available for $10.