Ruth Shaffer is the newest artist to join the Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop.
Shaffer is a cross-stitch artist who has lived in the Klamath Basin for the past 18 years with her husband, Bill.
According to a press release, Shaffer began cross-stitching in the early 1980s because she was looking for a hobby that she could enjoy with her two small boys. Her niece introduced the art form to Shaffer.
“Moving to Kodiak, she brought with her 360 colors of thread and patterns she picked out with a lot of ideas for her to continue her hobby,” the press release states. “She tweaks them so she can infuse her personality and ideals. Ruth is now working on a cross stitch of Fort Klamath Church where her husband is a pastor.”
According to the press release, Two Rivers Art Gallery staff say Shaffer has “brought us the cutest little socks and boots that can be used as tourist items and on into the Christmas season specialty items. Her craftsmanship is amazing! She has socks for half the states in the U.S. plus patriotic socks. She has plans to create the other states. Her Christmas tree holds a lot of personal and individualized cross-stitch ornaments representing times and places long past. They are very personalized!”
The press release states that Shaffer chose to join Two Rivers Art Gallery because she and her husband found works by local artists which later became gifts for family and friends.
“She felt honored to have been chosen to have her art exhibited and on sale at the gallery alongside other creative artists,” the press release states. “She also thinks this is a good way to support our community because she learned the gallery is a community effort to create a place where the many talented artists we have in our county would be able to show their artwork and sell it.”
Two Rivers Gallery & Gift Shop is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays in Chiloquin.
