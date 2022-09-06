Tom Franks has organized a different kind of concert series for Klamath Falls.
"The venue and the type of music in that historic, iconic building with a storied history," Franks said. "makes you feel like you're walking back in time."
Franks' concert brainchild — the Baldwin Hotel Nostalgia Concert Series: A Night of Songs and Stories — begins Monday, Sept. 12 and continues for the following three Mondays.
With free shows running from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., concert attendees will hear the sounds of Andrew Smith on Sept. 12, Bonnie Hay on Sept. 19, Franks on Sept. 26 and Richard Johnson on Oct. 3.
Franks said the music being offered ranges from old-time bluegrass to country, folk, Celtic and story songs.
"A lot of the songs have to do with historic events and figures," Franks said. "It'll be a nice fit for the historic venue."
After each show, free tours of the Baldwin Hotel Museum will be offered.
For the tours, Museum Manager Todd Kepple said attendees will be shown around the mezzanine level of the hotel lobby, which includes six rooms with exhibits.
"That includes the residence for a teenager who lived there while her parents were running the place, which is Vera Jones' room," Kepple said. "Then there's a small display of kitchen ware, a sewing room and a little wedding chapel that we have fixed up at the Baldwin."
In addition to the music and tours, each attendee will receive a raffle ticket for a $250 Fred Meyer gift card. The more shows attended, the better the chances of winning are. The prize will be awarded at the last show. Must be present to win.
"Everything we do with music is to help the community," Franks said. "We thought the raffle would be a great way to help people out in these economically-challenging times."
Franks' performance night, Sept. 26, will feature the culmination of a five-year dream for him: The premiere of a music video for his song "BB's Ghost."
"Anybody you can think of has played on that stage [at the Baldwin] in the 1940s and '50s," Frank said. "In June, we spent three days with a professional videographer filming the music video. It's a nice way to get people to understand the importance of this museum."
