Victoria Jackson believe laughter is the best medicine.
On Friday, Oct. 21, the comedian is hoping to dose Klamath County with some good chuckles when she performs at the Ross Ragland Theater as part of the ongoing Ragland Comedy Nights hosted by Jim Turner and Hurricane Andrew and presented by Retro Room Records and the Ross Ragland Theater.
“It’s a good time to start laughing now,” Jackson said in a phone interview with the H&N. “It’s a great time to laugh. I think people want to be with other people.”
Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is calming down, Jackson — who lost her mother to the virus — said that she wants to make people laugh, to help them heal.
“I haven’t done standup comedy for 10 years, but my kids are grown and my grandchildren are busy,” she said. “I was kind of bored when this guy called from out of the blue and asked if I wanted to do some shows.”
Since then, Jackson has been performing one or two standup shows a month.
Although it’s been a decade since she performed on a stage, Jackson said she began her career doing standup comedy in 1980.
“I was trying to find an agent,” she explained.
And her strategy worked. After she was discovered, she performed on the “Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.” From 1983 to 1991, Jackson appeared on “The Tonight Show” 18 times. During part of that time (1986-1992), Jackson also worked on “Saturday Night Live.”
Although the comedy industry can be dominated by men, Jackson said she never saw it that way.
“I think it’s survival of the fittest,” she said. “There are fewer women but I did not see it as a man’s club. If you’re funny then, no matter if you’re a man or a woman, you’ll get more air time. Whoever’s the funniest gets the longest career.”
In her show from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Oct 21, Jackson said she talk about what’s like to be married to a police officer that’s the exact opposite of her, she’ll sing songs on adultery and death and she’ll do impressions.
“I like to tell people that, even though he’s retired, my husband has trouble letting go of his police persona,” Jackson said. “Sometimes he’ll cuddle up next to me in bed, put his arm around me and ask ‘Do you know why I pulled you over tonight?’”