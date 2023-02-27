A collision is coming to Klamath Falls.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, the Collision of Rhythm is slated to perform at the Ross Ragland Theater.
A collision is coming to Klamath Falls.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, the Collision of Rhythm is slated to perform at the Ross Ragland Theater.
According to a press release, Collision of Rhythm is "a mind-blowing act of the millennium with two guys and 17 instruments on one stage."
"Collision of Rhythm is a duo composed of tap-dancing classical virtuoso, Aaron Williams, and beatbox-juggling keynote speaker, Bronkar Lee," the release states. "Though there are only two of them, they fill the stage as a 12-person ensemble would, moving from instrument to instrument with a high level of skill and diversity. What’s created is a richly explosive experience like nothing else out there — rhythm-centered, but also full of melodic movement and dynamic depth.
"With drumming, tap dancing, rhythmic juggling, marimba, piano, saxophone and so much more, the show has been described as 'Stomp meets Blue Man meets Cirque du Soleil,'" the release continues. "The pure joy that music and rhythm has instilled within these two humans is extended to every audience member throughout the performance. Between choreographed musical pieces, there is audience interaction, humor, and personal stories that make this show all at once captivating, inspiring, and flat-out extraordinary. Aaron and Bronkar first performed together onstage in a completely improvised moment during a TEDx event in Hollywood in 2013. They met backstage and knew they were musical soul brothers. Since then, they’ve performed entertainment shows, led educational outreach workshops, and given keynotes on collaboration and teamwork all across the U.S."
Jeff Raz, a Cirque du Soleil producer, said that "by the end of the concert, the entire audience felt like family — connected, inspired, and in sync.”
According to the press release, the duo has worked with companies such as GoPro, Coca-Cola and Google and they've been featured on "The Tonight Show," "America's Got Talent" and in SuperBowl commercials.
"Both have achieved internet fame with 'rhythmic' viral videos — Aaron, through his virtuosic rendition of Marioon Marimba, and Bronkar, as the Beatbox Dad," the press release states.
This show is sponsored by Elite Retreat, Western States Arts Federation & National Endowment for the Arts.
Tickets cost $25 for general admission, $22 for seniors and military, $18 for students and $10 for youths ages 12 and younger.
Go to the theater’s website at www.ragland.org to purchase tickets or learn more.
The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or two hours before show time the day of any show.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.