Natalie Ball Art

Deer Woman’s new Certificate-of-Indian-Blood-skin is a creation by Chiloquin artist Natalie Ball. It is made of textiles, deer and porcupine hair, chenille, paint, beads, river willow, seeding sage, pine and rope.

 www.natalieball.com/art

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Native American or First Nations artists — including a Chiloquin local — have been selected for the prestigious 2023 Eiteljorg Contemporary Art Fellowship.

According to a press release, “trailblazing mixed media, sculpture, beadwork and photography by the artists will be on exhibit at the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art beginning in November 2023. Each Fellowship artist will receive a $50,000 unrestricted grant, and the museum expects to purchase more than $100,000 of their artworks to add to its collection of contemporary Native American art, considered one of the best such collections in the world.”

