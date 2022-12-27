Deer Woman’s new Certificate-of-Indian-Blood-skin is a creation by Chiloquin artist Natalie Ball. It is made of textiles, deer and porcupine hair, chenille, paint, beads, river willow, seeding sage, pine and rope.
INDIANAPOLIS — Five Native American or First Nations artists — including a Chiloquin local — have been selected for the prestigious 2023 Eiteljorg Contemporary Art Fellowship.
According to a press release, “trailblazing mixed media, sculpture, beadwork and photography by the artists will be on exhibit at the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art beginning in November 2023. Each Fellowship artist will receive a $50,000 unrestricted grant, and the museum expects to purchase more than $100,000 of their artworks to add to its collection of contemporary Native American art, considered one of the best such collections in the world.”
Chiloquin artist Natalie Ball, a member of the Klamath Tribes, “draws upon her Native and African American heritage to create assemblages using quilt patterns, unconventional objects and natural materials to investigate definitions of Native identity,” the press release states.
Every other year since 1999, the Eiteljorg Fellowship has helped bring Native contemporary art to the forefront, casting a spotlight on the works of leading Native artists from across the U.S. and Canada. The five artists for 2023 — the 12th round of the Fellowship overall — were selected recently by a panel of three art experts who reviewed their works.
The four other Eiteljorg Fellows are:
• Invited artist Ruth Cuthand (Plains Cree) of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, has worked in printmaking, painting, drawing and photography and beadwork, confronting the historic mistreatment of First Nations peoples in Canada. Her recent works focus on the pandemic and include intricate beadwork depictions of viruses (as they would be seen under a microscope) sewn onto face masks.
• Sean Chandler (Aaniiih [Gros Venture]) of Harlem, Montana, creates abstract drawings on unstretched canvas, conveying experiences of growing up in eastern Montana and U.S. settler colonialism. His methodologies as an artist coincide with his academic career as a community college educator and administrator; he currently serves as president of Aaniiih Nakoda College on the Fort Belknap Agency in Montana.
• Mercedes Dorame (Gabrielino Tongva) of Burbank, California, creates photographs documenting the installations she has created using natural materials with the land. Her ancestral home is present-day Los Angeles, and her work explores the roles of culture and ceremony, past and present.
• Raven Halfmoon (Caddo Nation / Choctaw / Delaware) of Norman, Oklahoma, continues her tribe’s rich history with ceramics by creating large-scale stoneware sculptures that focus on Caddo culture, social issues and living as a Native woman in the 21st century.
“The 2023 class of Eiteljorg Fellows are an exceptional group of artists who make an impact in a variety of artistic disciplines, and museum visitors will be impressed with the originality, imagination and innovation in their works when the exhibition opens late next year,” said Eiteljorg President and CEO John Vanausdall in the press release. “The Eiteljorg made a commitment to presenting the biennial Eiteljorg Contemporary Art Fellowship, and each round provides an important opportunity to raise public awareness of the contemporary Native art field and develop support for the artists.”
According to the press release, the field of contemporary Native art has grown and evolved in the 23 years since the Eiteljorg first developed the Fellowship program. In light of the increased interest by art institutions in the cutting-edge work of contemporary Native artists, the Eiteljorg Fellowship has increased the amount of the grant each artist is awarded; it will be $50,000 instead of $25,000.
Building on the momentum of previous rounds of the Fellowship, an exhibition of the 2023 Fellows’ work titled UNSETTLE/Converge is scheduled to open Nov. 11, 2023 and will continue through the end of February 2024 at the Eiteljorg. During the opening weekend, plans call for the artists to lead a public guided tour of the exhibition in the gallery, and there will be other programs where museum visitors can participate and learn more. The museum will publish an art catalogue featuring essays about each of the 2023 artists.
Over the years, the Eiteljorg Contemporary Art Fellowship has received past generous support from Lilly Endowment Inc. and the Efroymson Family Fund (a fund of the Central Indiana Community Foundation) and David Jacobs, among others. Since 1999, the Eiteljorg Fellowship has added more than 200 works by 55 contemporary Native artists to the museum’s permanent collection. In conjunction with these efforts, the Eiteljorg Museum co-produced a 2017 documentary film with WFYI about contemporary Native artists, titled Native Art Now!, that aired on PBS TV affiliates around the nation, and the museum also published a scholarly art catalogue of the same title in 2017.