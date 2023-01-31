Birds Poster

These images, included on the poster for the Klamath Art Gallery’s “The Celebration of Birds” exhibit, will be part of the show which opens Sunday, Feb. 5.

 Klamath Art Gallery

The Klamath Art Gallery presents a new show, with gallery members sharing their talents in “The Celebration of Birds.”

It all begins with an opening reception from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. The gallery staff will be handing out bird seed packets as a thank you for attending opening day.

