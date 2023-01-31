These images, included on the poster for the Klamath Art Gallery’s “The Celebration of Birds” exhibit, will be part of the show which opens Sunday, Feb. 5.
The Klamath Art Gallery presents a new show, with gallery members sharing their talents in “The Celebration of Birds.”
It all begins with an opening reception from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. The gallery staff will be handing out bird seed packets as a thank you for attending opening day.
Local artists have made art pieces that reflect their love and respect for our fine feathered friends, according to a press release.
“They will amaze you with their craftsmanship and creativity,” the release states. “From painters, to weavers, photographers and jewelry designers they will touch you with their one-of-a-kind pieces.”
All of the art works are in “The Celebration of Birds.”
The Winter Wings Festival runs in conjunction with the gallery’s show.
In the press release, gallery staff invite all bird lovers to visit the art gallery and take in the passionate art works of gallery members members.
This show will be on display through Feb. 26.
The Klamath Art Gallery is located at 120 Riverside Drive. It’s open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
For additional information, call 541-883-1833 during business hours or go to klamathartassociation.org, like the Klamath Art Gallery on Facebook or email klamathartassoc@aol.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.