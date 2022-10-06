Oktoberfest

Jodi Kucera, her son Clint, and volunteer servers dress in traditional German while working at the Klamath Falls Oktoberfest event held Sept. 17 at Bill Collier Ice Arena.

 Rod Kucera

Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse plans to celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend with food, fun and music.

“Well, we love holidays and reasons to celebrate,” said Jodi Kucera, co-owner of Mia & Pia’s. “Oktoberfests are a celebration of the harvest and, because of our agriculture background, a successful harvest is a reason to celebrate.”

