Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse plans to celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend with food, fun and music.
“Well, we love holidays and reasons to celebrate,” said Jodi Kucera, co-owner of Mia & Pia’s. “Oktoberfests are a celebration of the harvest and, because of our agriculture background, a successful harvest is a reason to celebrate.”
She added that her husband, Rod, the main brewer of the restaurant is half Czech and half Irish and introduces himself as “Born to Brew.”
“Oktoberfest celebrations traditionally feature great local music, food and of course beer, so it is a fit for us,” Kucera said. “We also run quite a few lagers compared to many Northwest Brewpubs.”
While supplies last Saturday, Oct. 8, the restaurant will serve brats, sauerkraut and German potato salad along with the restaurant’s European lagers on special.
“Highlighted on Saturday will be the Merrill Marzen, which is a traditional Oktoberfest German Lager, as well are Irrigator Dopplebock, which is a spring release German Lager,” Kucera said. “And, also in the realm of great European Lagers is our Czech Pilsner, named Emmett and Anna’s Pivo (Czech for beer). Emmett and Anna Lahoda were the first couple married in the Czech settlement community of Malin, Oregon, and are shirt tail relatives.”
Live music starts at 6 p.m. when Dixieland Haute Schatz hits the stage.
“We are thrilled to have the Dixie Land Haute Schatz performing Saturday,” Kucera said. “This local brass band will kick it up with everything from Dixie Land Jazz to some good ‘ole beer drinking umpah music.”
The fun is scheduled to continue at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, when the Malin Besada demonstrate traditional Czech dancing.
“Sunday evening, the Malin Besada dancers will give a brief demonstration of the traditional Czech dances — which goes right along with the European heritage and celebrating harvest,” Kucera said.