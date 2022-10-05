Friday, Oct. 7
Live music: Open Mic for all ages and experience levels, 7:30 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Saturday, Oct. 8
Live music: Tom Franks, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Farmers Market
Jim Gillam, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Farmers Market
Oktoberfest featuring Dixieland Haute Schatz, 6 p.m. Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Sunday, Oct. 9
Live entertainment: Oktoberfest performance by the Malin Besada dancers demonstrating traditional Czech dance, 5:30 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Live Music: Glass Hearts, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Thursday, Oct. 13
Live music: Aaron Miller, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., American Legion
