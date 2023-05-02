Thursday, May 4
Live music: Jim Gillam, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., American Legion
Friday, May 5
Live music: Palmer and Sears, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Ruddy Duck/Running Y
Open mic open to all ages and experience levels, 7 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Saturday, May 6
Live music: Bill Palmer, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Leap of Taste
SLAP, 7 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Monday, May 8
Games: Bingo Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Growler Guys
Game Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Growler Guys
Tuesday, May 9
Games: Bingo, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Home Base Sports Bar
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Growler Guys
