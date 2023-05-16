Wednesday, May 17
Thursday, May 18
Live music: Tom Franks, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., American Legion
Friday, May 19
Live music: Daniel Bocchi, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Palmer n Sears, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Whoa Tavern
Saturday, May 20
Games: Trivia with prizes for the top three teams, 8 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Sunday, May 21
Live music: Jack Towne, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Monday, May 22
Games: Bingo Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Growler Guys
Game Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Growler Guys
Tuesday, May 23
Games: Bingo Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Home Base Sports Bar
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Growler Guys
