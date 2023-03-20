Wednesday, March 22
Thursday, March 23
Live music: Trisha Daniel, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., American Legion
Friday, March 24
Live music: Jack Towne, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Saturday, March 25
Live music: Palmer & Sears (this show is a James Taylor birthday tribute), 7 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Sunday, March 26
Monday, March 27
Tuesday, March 28
Games: Bingo Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Home Base Sports Bar
