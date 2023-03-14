Thursday, March 16
Live music: Ronnieboy & the Bogmummies as part of the Klamath Folk Alliance Showcase Series, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Jim Gillam, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., American Legion
Friday, March 17
Live music: Lads of Leisure as part of Mia & Pia’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, 5:30 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Work in Progress at St. Patrick’s Day Party with prizes, 7 p.m., Whoa Tavern
Saturday, March 18
Games: Trivia hosted by Karyn the Cranium with prizes for the top three teams, 8 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Tuesday, March 21
Games: Bingo Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Home Base Sports Bar
