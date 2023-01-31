Thursday, Feb. 2
Live music: The Tom Franks Blues Band featuring Jim Gillam on harmonica and Marv Strom on electric guitar, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion
Mark Echer, 6 p.m.; Mood Swing, 7 p.m. as part of the 2022-23 Klamath Folk Alliance Showcase series, Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Friday, Feb. 3
Live music: Open mic for all ages and experience levels, 7 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Saturday, Feb. 4
Live music: Joel Martin (a traveling artist out of California on a regional tour), 6 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Games: Bingo Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Home Base Sports Bar
