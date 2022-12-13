Wednesday, Dec. 14
Games: Family Bingo Night, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Klamath VFW
Live music: RagTag Choir, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater
Thursday, Dec. 15
Live music: Pipes, Pops & Classics - Noon Concert Series, noon to 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church
Jim Gillam followed by Chris Garrett as part of the 2022-23 Klamath Folk Alliance Showcase series, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Bonnie Hay, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., American Legion
Friday, Dec. 16
Saturday, Dec. 17
Live music: The Lads of Leisure, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Klamath County Library
Divas 3 Christmas, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater
Sunday, Dec. 18
Live music: Community Carols in the Commons, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Klamath Commons
The Lads of Leisure, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Monday, Dec. 19
Tuesday, Dec. 20
