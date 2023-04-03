Wednesday, April 5
Thursday, April 6
Live music: Sonshine Mountain Band, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Joseph Bergstrom, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., as part of the Klamath Folk Alliance Showcase series, Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Chris Garrett, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., American Legion
Friday, April 7
Live music: Open mic for all ages and experience levels, 7 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Saturday, April 8
Sunday, April 9
Monday, April 10
Games: Bingo Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Growler Guys
Game Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Growler Guys
Tuesday, April 11
Games: Bingo Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Home Base Sports Bar
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Growler Guys
