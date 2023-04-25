Thursday, April 27
Live music: Sonshine Mt. Band, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., American Legion
Friday, April 28
Live music: Sears & Palmer, 7 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Saturday, April 29
Movie: Free showing of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., Chiloquin Branch Library
Sunday, April 30
Music: Young Musicians of Excellence, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater
Monday, May 1
Games: Bingo Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Growler Guys
Game Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Growler Guys
Tuesday, May 2
Games: Bingo, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Home Base Sports Bar
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Growler Guys
Movie: Screening of “Dirt! The Movie,” 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater
