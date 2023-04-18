Thursday, April 20
Live music: Brenda Miller, 6 p.m., Murphy & Parker, 7 p.m. as the final show in the Klamath Folk Alliance Showcase series, Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Bonnie Hay, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., American Legion
Friday, April 21
Live music: Robert Kerns, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Monday, April 24
Games: Bingo, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Growler Guys
Game Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Growler Guys
Tuesday, April 25
Games: Bingo Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Home Base Sports Bar
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Growler Guys
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.