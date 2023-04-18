Mazama Senior Class

Mazama High School’s 2023 Senior Class.

 Courtesy of Mazama High School Year Book Club

The Mazama Senior Parent Club is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year this weekend.

This Saturday, April 22, the Mazama Senior Parents Club is hosting a banquet dinner in hopes of raising funds for an end-of-the-year party for the Mazama 2023 graduating class.

Tags