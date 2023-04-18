The Mazama Senior Parent Club is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year this weekend.
This Saturday, April 22, the Mazama Senior Parents Club is hosting a banquet dinner in hopes of raising funds for an end-of-the-year party for the Mazama 2023 graduating class.
The dinner is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a happy hour at Linman Hall at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. The dinner will be catered by PourHorse Cantina.
A silent auction with 45 items is scheduled as well as a 10-item live auction. A dessert auction is scheduled featuring both homemade and local artisans’ sweets.
All proceeds from the dinner will go toward an overnight party planned for the graduates taking place later this spring at Mike’s Fieldhouse. The Senior Parents Club is slated to offer games, raffles and cash prizes all within a safe and sober setting.
“We want to do something special for them,” said Shannon McDonald, a Mazama Senior Parent. “For many students, the party could be the last time they see each other.
“There are so many things [Mazama] seniors are doing following graduation,” she continued. “Some are going to college, others into the trades and a couple are even just staying home and taking a break until they know what they want to do next. We want to offer a wide array of prizes and gifts for the students.”