ASHLAND — Two award-winning artists will be feted at the upcoming Oregon Shakespeare Festival gala weekend celebration, Friday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Oct. 2,.
Maelyn Jarmon, winner of “The Voice” competition in 2019, will perform with composer, director, actor Troy Anthony at the in-person gala event Saturday, Oct. 1. In addition, Grammy-award winning artist Ty Defoe will be honored at a reception.
Jarmon entered the 16th season of NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” in 2019. “She enchanted millions as audiences witnessed her performances shut down the stage nightly,” OSF said in a news release.
Since her win, Jarmon was No. 1 on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart and became the 15th artist of all time to land three simultaneous Top 10 Songs on iTunes. Among those, her version of “Hallelujah” topped the Overall Top Songs Chart by “fusing styles from pop to electronic with an intimate distinct delivery, Maeyln is currently writing, performing, and recording new music.”
Defoe will be honored at the “gala reception.” Defoe is a Grammy Award-winning interdisciplinary artist from the Oneida and Ojibwe nations whose work, according to an OSF news release, “interweaves artistic projects with social justice, gender, and environmentalism while challenging stereotypes about indigenous people and their communities.
“The impact that Ty Defoe has had upon the culture of our field cannot be understated,” said OSF Artistic Director Nataki Garrett. “Ty is an expansive performance-maker, who also composes and choreographs, an enigmatic actor who has lit up Broadway stages, a powerful community-builder deeply connected to uplifting native theater, and an astute consultant for equity through his organization Indigenous Direction. Ty is the epitome of what I mean when I say ‘center the artist,’”
Defoe is playwright, librettist, actor, writer, choreographer, eagle dancer, and hoop dancer, one of the oldest native dances.
The Gala Reception is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Ashland Hill Grand Ballroom. Guests are invited to join in-person or online from anywhere in the world to pay tribute to Defoe. Guests joining online will be able to attend for free.
To register for the event and see a complete list of ways to participate in OSF Onwards, go to osfashland.org/gala.