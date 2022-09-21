Oregon author Rick Steber will hold a book signing event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls.

Steber’s newest book, “Out Killing Indians,” is a novel narrated by a man born of an Indian father and a white mother who returns home to a reservation after roaming across the country for a couple of decades.

