Oregon author Rick Steber will hold a book signing event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls.
Steber’s newest book, “Out Killing Indians,” is a novel narrated by a man born of an Indian father and a white mother who returns home to a reservation after roaming across the country for a couple of decades.
The man discovers his great-grandfather was a renegade chief who fought to his death against the federal troops and the encroachment of the white race in the late 1800s. This revelation inspires him to embrace his Indian heritage and to acknowledge the genocide of his people.
Steber, a native of Bonanza who lives near Prineville, has more than 40 titles under his belt, and more than two million books in print. He has won many national and international awards. Five of his books have been optioned for movies and he is the only Oregon author to have been presented with the prestigious Western Writers of America Spur Award – Best Western Novel.
He describes himself as an observer of the evolving American West who articulates these changes in prose that is boldly descriptive, invigorating and spectacularly creative.
For more information, call the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.