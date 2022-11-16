Auditions for "Uncommon Women and Others” — a comedy written by Wendy Wasserstein and directed by Richard Hoffman — will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 and at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at the Linkville Playhouse at 201 Main St.

According to a press release, the play is "comprised of a collage of interrelated scenes, the action begins with a reunion, six years after graduation, of five close friends and classmates at Mount Holyoke College. After excitedly greeting one another, telling jokes and catching up, they flashback to various important moments from their college days that have helped to define their post-graduate lives. We see the impact of these early choices on their lives during the advent of second-wave feminism in the 1970s. The women navigate love, marriage, motherhood and careers in what is still a man’s professional world, and try to achieve the delicate and ever-unattainable work-life balance for which they long. It becomes clear that some of the women are exactly where they hoped to be, while others are still trying to find their way. Nonetheless, they all agree that it is their relationships with each other that have meant the most, and they are unified in their hope that good things will come to all of them in the future."


