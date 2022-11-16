Auditions for "Uncommon Women and Others” — a comedy written by Wendy Wasserstein and directed by Richard Hoffman — will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 and at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at the Linkville Playhouse at 201 Main St.
According to a press release, the play is "comprised of a collage of interrelated scenes, the action begins with a reunion, six years after graduation, of five close friends and classmates at Mount Holyoke College. After excitedly greeting one another, telling jokes and catching up, they flashback to various important moments from their college days that have helped to define their post-graduate lives. We see the impact of these early choices on their lives during the advent of second-wave feminism in the 1970s. The women navigate love, marriage, motherhood and careers in what is still a man’s professional world, and try to achieve the delicate and ever-unattainable work-life balance for which they long. It becomes clear that some of the women are exactly where they hoped to be, while others are still trying to find their way. Nonetheless, they all agree that it is their relationships with each other that have meant the most, and they are unified in their hope that good things will come to all of them in the future."
“Uncommon Women and Others” has eight female characters ranging in age from the early 20s to early 30s, with one additional female character that is in the 50s to 60s age group. There is one male part, with an age of approximately late 30s to early 60s. "Uncommon Women and Others" first premiered 45 years ago, on Nov. 21, making Monday’s Auditions the 45th anniversary of the show's premiere.
“Uncommon Women and Others" is scheduled to open Jan. 20, 2023, at the Linkville Playhouse and will run for three weekends through Feb. 4.
The rehearsals schedule will be 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays starting Tuesday, Nov 22. Please note that the play does contain adult language and situations.
Anyone wishing to audition is asked to show up to 30 minutes early to fill out audition forms and to explore more detailed character descriptions.
Auditions will be comprised of cold reads including monologues and scene work from the play.