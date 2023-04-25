The Ross Ragland Theater is slated to present "Matilda the Musical!" for its 2023 summer production.
Three performances are scheduled July 7-9. The show will be directed by former Klamath Union theater teacher Richard Hoffman. With musical direction by Katie Garvin and choreography by Ross Ragland Theater Executive Director Samantha Burris.
Auditions will take place are set to take place at 6 p.m. Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2 at the Ross Ragland Theater. Callbacks will be Wednesday, May 3 and are by invitation only.
According to a press release, "'Matilda' is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's 'Matilda The Musical' revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, 'Matilda' has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world."
“We are thrilled to be back for our annual community production at RRT and even more excited to be presenting 'Matilda the Musical!,'” Burris said in the press release. “We can’t wait to see some of the local talent that comes out for this show. We’re going to need a bright young girl that can fill some pretty big shoes to play Matilda, a real triple threat, it’s going to be a really amazing opportunity for some little girl out there!”
The production will feature a cast of young performers ranging in age, the press release states. All ages are encouraged to audition.
According to the press release, the Ross Ragland Theater is seeking triple-threat young performers.
"They are looking for experienced performers of all types and backgrounds to play a variety of interesting characters," the release states. "This is a very challenging show. Strong singers and dancer/movers needed."
Cast Requirements:
• Large Cast (21+ roles)
• Adults and children are invited to come audition
Auditions Include:
• Vocal Audition: A short piece to sing (16 bars, 30-45 seconds) preferably from a musical; or be prepared to sing a short piece of the choosing of the music director. A piano will be provided, but an accompanist will need to be arranged by the auditioner. Prerecorded music will be allowed at the audition but should not contain any singing on the music track.
• Dance Audition: Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes. The dancing portion of the audition will entail learning a short group piece together with the choreographer.
Sponsorship opportunities are available, the press release states. Any individual or business interested in learning about sponsorship opportunities for "Matilda" should contact the Ross Ragland’s Development Office.