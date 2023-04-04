Artist-made jewelry is on display and for sale at Two Rivers Art Gallery.
According to a press release, Ron Busby uses gems to make elegant but affordable jewelry.
"Ron Busby has been with our gallery for many years," the press release states. "He lived in India and Thailand in the past having access to some excellent rough stones he turned into jewelry and he has made Chiloquin his home."
According to the release, Busby has bachelor of art degrees in Asian students and in languages of India.
"[Busby] is inspired by his desire to see something of beauty from the somewhat plain stones he uses to create his jewelry," the release states. "Ron chose Two Rivers Art Gallery because he felt that he could make his hobby a profession due to their many sales. Ron knows the Klamath language and taught it for four years through the tribes. He wants to put more of his native culture into his work as he continually develops unique additives into his artistic jewelry gem stones that sparkle in the light. They are beautiful."
In addition to making jewelry, the press states that Busby is a volunteer for the gallery.
Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop is located in the Community Center in Chiloquin at 140 S. 1st Ave.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.