Ray Ruddell, an artist member of the Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop, is displaying his musical abilities as well.
Ruddell has created a video to teach people about playing the flute. According to a press release, the video “shows his masterful inclusion of fine gems and carved animals as features on his instruments.”
“Ray makes Native American-style flutes and shows them in the gallery,” the press release states. “The flutes are made out of several woods: Alder Oregon Myrtle wood, Mahogany, Pine, Hemlock and other woods from Africa and South America. He inlays his flutes with sapphire, lapis lazuli, opals, ocean jasper and other stones formed into designs along the body of the flutes. The flutes are tuned to the key of B, C#,D, E, F and G. Ray loves playing his flute when he helps in our all-volunteer gallery. Surprisingly, he tells us in his video, you don’t need a musical score and once you learn the fingering, which takes no time at all, the rest is easy to learn. You can play from your heart and not from the page.”
According to the press release, Ruddell also carves stones into jewelry and sculptures.
“He has beautiful stone earrings, pendants and necklaces with hand-woven adjustable cords in the gallery for sale,” the release states.
Ruddell’s ability as a natural artist started when he was 9 or 10 years old in Highland Park, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles sandwiched between Pasadena and Glendale, the release states.
“Every summer, the city park sponsored a craft competition for kids,” the release states. “He created an elephant for the ‘Clay Sculpture Division’ and won a first-prize blue ribbon. Ray did not pursue that artistic gift for another 50 or so years, although in his 40s, he would often see many beautiful forms within the trees, rocks, hills and clouds. He promised himself someday he would use these creations that God has provided for us to enjoy at some time. He would use his hands to turn God’s creation into artworks people can enjoy.”
According to the press release, Ruddell began to carve jade around 2001. He then progressed to other stone and wood carvings.
When he moved to Klamath Falls, the release states, he was encouraged to became involved with the Two Rivers Art Gallery through its director, Judy Pate.
“He saw the gallery and gift shop as a great opportunity and benefit for artists within the local region,” the release states. “Ray started in about 2017 when there were around 40 Artists. Now the gallery has around 100 artists sharing and selling their artwork in the north end of the Community Center in Chiloquin. Our well-designed space of 2,300 square feet displays our members’ very reasonably-priced unique artwork. The gallery also hosts events, clubs and classes for anyone to attend. We all love our motto: ‘For the Love of Art and Artists,’”